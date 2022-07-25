ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas woman recovering after being run over three times by truck

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tia Johnson
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd3a3_0grxqQPB00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) — It wasn’t the July 4th celebration a Kansas City-area mother of two had hoped for. About three weeks after a driver ran over Karly McFatrich, she’s still at home recovering.

“The dude decided to run over me three times,” McFatrich said.

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

McFatrich said she had a confrontation with someone at a trailer park and in response the man ran her over with his Toyota Tundra. She’s bruised in multiple places but the majority of the pain is in her left leg. McFatrich says the skin on her leg looks “completely dead.”

So far, she’s had seven skin grafting surgeries at the University of Kansas Hospital.

“It’s never going to be the same,” McFatrich said. “My ankle is swollen all the way from my ankle to my toes. I can’t feel my toes.”

McFatrich said doctors told her it’ll take six months to know if her leg will be OK. Her long road to recovery will include installing a wheelchair ramp to get in her home, which she says she doesn’t have the money for.

While she’s focused on getting better, she said she wants justice, too.

“I didn’t deserve it and I never thought this would happen to me,” said McFatrich.

Kansas City Police Department says documents were sent to the prosecutor’s office for a review of charges for the suspect. No decision has been made yet.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover costs for a wheelchair ramp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Medi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy