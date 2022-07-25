Celtics offering Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant is a very dangerous move

It’s apparent that Jaylen Brown is feeling slighted. During the middle of the NBA Finals, the rising star complained to Sports Illustrated about how he doesn’t feel appreciated by Celtics fans, going all the way back to his draft night booing.

Then there was the favorited tweet. A user named “@BantonioClown” tweeted that he thinks Celtics fans are disrespecting Brown. He responded with some digital affirmation.

Are the Celtics really in on Durant?

And those episodes were before it was reported the Celtics are bandying Brown’s name in trade talks with the Nets for Kevin Durant.

On Monday morning, NBA Insider Shams Charania came out with a story detailing Boston’s involvement in the Durant sweepstakes. Apparently, the Celtics offered a package centered around Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick, which was rejected. Charania says Brooklyn came back asking for Marcus Smart and potentially one more rotational player. It’s unclear whether the Celtics will proceed.

“Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions,” Charania writes.

There is a sober way for Brown to view these reported discussions. Durant is one of the greatest NBA players ever. The possibility that Brown could be the centerpiece of a package to land Durant speaks volumes about his reputation. He’s a true talent.

But people don’t always think objectively, and that’s understandable. It’s also possible Brown could feel dissed. He responded to the report in kind.

The Celtics were just two wins away from the championship last season, thanks in large part to Brown, who showed up more than Jayson Tatum in the Finals. Plus, Brown dominated Durant in the playoffs. He was the better player in that series.

Playing wingman can lead to hurt feelings and lack of fulfillment. WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins said earlier this month he was “chopping it up” with Brown, who “wants his own identity.”

“He ain’t getting that here,” added Wiggy.

That might be the prevailing reason why Brown recently signed with Kanye West’s agency, Donda Sports. You don’t bring in Yeezy if you’re content being Scottie Pippen.

For what it’s worth, Brown recently posted a picture on Instagram of him hanging with West and Kyrie Irving. The photo now appears to be removed.

There used to be a time when the Celtics would’ve enjoyed the time to repair their relationship with Brown, provided they don’t acquire Durant. Brown is signed for two more years, and after that, the Celtics could ink him to a contract worth $273 million — if he makes one All-NBA team.

The point is, there’s financial incentive for Brown to recover from his seemingly bruised ego.

But long-term contracts no longer guarantee stability. Look no further than Durant. He wants out of Brooklyn, despite the fact his four-year, $194 million contract hasn’t even started.

That’s one of the reasons why the Nets are reportedly asking for an astronomical return: It’s unprecedented for a player of Durant’s caliber to be available with four whole years remaining on his contract. With a dwindling number of suitors, it’s possible he could still be with the Nets at the start of training camp, potentially setting off a stalemate.

The Celtics may be facing a similar situation here, if they aren’t careful.