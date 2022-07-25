ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Peterboro restaurant says it’s closing for summer repairs with plans to reopen

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Plato
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Midtown#Sugar#Food Drink#Chinese#Canine#Detroit Optimist Society#The Sugar House#Wright Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy