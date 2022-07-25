CAL FIRE reaches 16% containment on Oak Fire

The Latest — Monday, July 25:

8:53 p.m.

CAL FIRE reported containment of the Oak Fire had grown to 16%. Acreage burned also increased to 17,241.

Original story below:

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE said Monday it had achieved 10% containment on the Oak Fire.

According to a CAL FIRE incident report published around 7 a.m., the Oak Fire has burned 16,791 acres since it started Friday afternoon in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE said the fire has destroyed at least 10 structures and damaged 5 others.

More than 2,500 fire personnel, 281 fire engines, and 17 helicopters are working to battle the flames, CAL FIRE said.

On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County in reaction to the fire.

Nick Smith grew up in one of the burned-down homes, the place where his parents have lived for more than three decades. They evacuated safely, but left most of their belongings behind.

“They literally left with just their horses and clothes on their back and shoes on their feet,” Smith said to FOX40.

Smith showed FOX40 a video he took upon surveilling the destroyed home for the first time. The house was burned to the ground and now Smith’s parents must turn to what comes next.

“They didn’t have anything besides a couple hundred bucks in their pocket. The safe was still there, no jewelry, no nothing.”

Now, the community has rallied around the Smith family, creating a GoFundMe page that is raising money for the family.

“We don’t ask for anything, but in a situation like this, whatever helps.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.