Anderson deputy hospitalized after fentanyl exposure on call, out of hospital Monday

An Anderson County Sheriff's Deputy is out of the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while on a service call Sunday.

The deputy was responding to a domestic call where a father and son were arguing, spokesperson for the sheriff's department JT Foster said. Around 6:30 p.m., she was taken to the hospital.

Foster said deputies are trained to know the risks that come with drug exposure, but some situations are out of their control, he said.

The deputy didn't realize she had been exposed until experiencing effects later in the day and was transported to the hospital where she had trouble breathing but was alert and awake, he said.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's department.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.