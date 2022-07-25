ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County K-9 Titan turns in his collar after 7 years of work

 4 days ago
Allyson PD
4d ago

Thank you for your service to our county K9 Titan. You helped make our homes safer. Enjoy your retirement and I hope you get lots of treats. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

just thinkin
4d ago

Thank you for your service🦴❣🐕 Titan! May the rest of your life be happiness and fun with the family. Your gonna be spoiled!!!

Cathy Carlsen
3d ago

Congratulations K9 Titan, thank you for your service. Have fun laying around and chasing squirrels 🐾❤️💙🎊🍦

