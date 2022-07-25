Pasco County K-9 Titan turns in his collar after 7 years of work

www.wtsp.com
Allyson PD
4d ago
Thank you for your service to our county K9 Titan. You helped make our homes safer. Enjoy your retirement and I hope you get lots of treats. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
just thinkin
4d ago
Thank you for your service🦴❣🐕 Titan! May the rest of your life be happiness and fun with the family. Your gonna be spoiled!!!
Cathy Carlsen
3d ago
Congratulations K9 Titan, thank you for your service. Have fun laying around and chasing squirrels 🐾❤️💙🎊🍦
