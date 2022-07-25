ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

West Elk Ave fully reopens following natural gas main break in Elizabethton

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

UPDATE: 7/26 3 a.m. — The portion of West Elk Avenue that closed Monday due to a natural gas main break reopened to traffic at 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County emergency officials confirmed that a portion of West Elk Avenue is closed until further notice following a large natural gas main break.

According to a post from Carter County 911, the closed part of West Elk Avenue runs from Hudson Drive to Bemberg Road near Elizabethton High School.

An update from the Elizabethton Police Department revealed crews had been working on a construction project in the 800 block of West Elk Avenue when an 8-inch natural gas line was hit.

Crews continue to divert traffic to West G Street. Drivers in the area are urged to travel with caution as police, fire crews and public workers remain in the area. Workers with Atmos Energy are at the scene. Officials believe the repairs will take the rest of the day.

Athletic activities scheduled at Elizabethton High School will be moved to the other side of the school, and a nearby post office has closed as a precaution.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Elizabethton police said the gas company believes it will take several more hours to complete the repairs. The road remained closed.

