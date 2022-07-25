ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Night Out planned for August 2

By Terry Rogers
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago
Milford Night Out is planned for Tuesday, August 2 in Bicentennial Park

Milford Night Out, an event that highlights the services offered by the Milford Police Department, is planned for Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 8 PM in Bicentennial Park. This is the 26 th year for the event which provides entertainment and activities that encourage residents of Milford and the surrounding areas to come out and celebrate.

“This is an annual event where we highlight our services and get an opportunity to spend time with our community,” Sergeant Robert Masten of Milford Police Department said. “The initial event began as a way to promote community policing. There will be free food, drinks and ice cream as well as displays to promote community safety.” The Funsters will also be on hand to provide entertainment for the evening.

According to Sgt. Masten, these types of events help keep the community safe as a team effort that includes citizens. He explained that Milford Night Out allows officers to spend time with the community and celebrate the partnership that keeps the city safe.

The Funsters, fire trucks, police cars and more will be on hand at Milford Night Out

“Any time we can get together with the community it helps strengthen our relationship,” Sgt. Masten said. “It’s important as well for citizens to get to know their neighbors and this event helps with that.”

Milford Night Out began as part of a national initiative which began in 1970 in Philadelphia. Matt, a volunteer with the Lower Merion Community Watch, began a newsletter in his local neighborhood to connect neighbors. He began reaching out to surrounding communities for newsletter content and realized that there needed to be a better connection among community members. He created the National Association of Town Watch as a way for various neighborhood watch organizations to stay informed and provide necessary information to their citizens.

Knowing something more was needed; Matt introduced the first National Night Out in August 1984 with the first event held in 400 communities across 23 states. It began as front porch gatherings and efforts within neighborhoods to send a message of comradery, but has since grown to block parties, parades, cookouts and other events.

Free food, drinks and ice cream will be available at Milford Night Out

“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings,” Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison said. “National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our own communities.”

For more information on Milford Night Out, contact Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081.

