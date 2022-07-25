Exclusive: Lawmakers to address school choice and transparency laws at upcoming meeting

Students arrive for school Monday, Sept. 8, 2014, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP Photo file

(The Center Square) – The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) will hold its annual meeting this week, where lawmakers and policy leaders will address education bills focused on parental rights and school choice.

In an exclusive interview with The Center Square, ALEC's Chief Executive Officer Lisa Nelson and National Chairwoman Karen Fann said they expect lawmakers attending the event to discuss two bills relating to education. The first, The American Transparency Act, is a model policy that requires all public schools to have the necessary policies and procedures for disclosing learning materials online for grades Pre-K-12. The second, The Hope Scholarship Program Act, is a model outlining a universal education savings account to help families choose what schools to send their children to.