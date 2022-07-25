Juvenile suspect arrested in 14-year-old Maine girl’s murder case

The arrested boy lives in Maine and knew McLaughlin, according to police.

A juvenile suspect was arrested Saturday and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old Maine girl whose death was ruled a homicide last week, according to Maine State Police.

The girl, Brooke McLaughlin, was found dead in her Mount Vernon home last Monday by her mother. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Department released a subsequent statement that they had ruled the death a homicide after completing an autopsy and investigating evidence. Her name was released Thursday, and in an obituary published Friday, the Maranacook Middle School student was described as “a kind, loving, very thoughtful, big hearted, strong person.”

“She enjoyed campfires, music, shopping, swimming, animals, four wheeling, ice fishing, hiking, and hanging out with her friends,” the obituary says.

The arrested boy lives in Maine and knew McLaughlin, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine State Police Department of Public Safety. The boy is being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Police have yet to disclose how McLaughlin was killed, and Moss said the suspect’s name and hometown will not be released at this time.

Detectives are still investigating McLaughlin’s death, and anyone with information should call state police at 207-624-7076.