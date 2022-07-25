VP Harris Criticizes Parental Rights Law, Says K-3 “Teachers In Florida To Be Able To Love Openly”

The debate over Florida’s new law banning LGBTQ activism in public school classrooms brought the term “ groomer ” into vogue on the right, as conservatives applied the label to the law’s critics, much to their distaste.

The intent was to suggest that public schools were becoming grounds for indoctrinating children into the LGBTQ agenda.

It appears, however, that social media doesn’t appreciate the conservative retort. Both Reddit and Twitter banned the term as a “slur” against the LGBTQ left.

But then Vice President Kamala Harris shows why the term – and Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law – are important in the debate.

The Republican National Committee over the weekend released a segment of a video Harris did about the need to write Roe v. Wade into federal law and voting rights.

“As we all know, your right to vote and the action of voting unlocks all the other rights, including same-sex marriage and including whether we’re gonna stand up against a law that says ‘don’t say gay,’ basically restricting kindergarten through third-grade teachers in Florida to be able to love openly and teach what they believe is important for people to understand,” said Harris.

Obviously, Florida’s law does nothing to restrict what teachers do on their own time. Nor does the law say anything about “don’t say gay.”

Rather, the law prohibits classroom teachers and school districts from implementing lesson plans discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3.

Yet, based on her comments, the vice president clearly believes it is appropriate, and actually part of the job, for those teaching Florida’s youngest students to not only provide such instruction in classrooms but to flaunt their personal lifestyle as a teaching tool in front of their pupils.

Some commentators took a more generous view of Harris’ remarks. They separated her statements to say the latter remark had to do with how teachers present any subject and not just the faves of the LGBTQ lobby.

Even if readers accept that, Harris’ comment that teachers should be free to “teach what they believe is important for people to understand” doesn’t apply to gender ideology, she only underscores why Florida’s Parental Rights law is critical.

The curriculum should have the input of both parents and education officials, and not be left to the capricious whim of teachers to pick and choose what they themselves believe children ought to know.

In the news: Rep. Gaetz: Pro-Abortion Activists “Odious On The Inside And Out”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement