Austin on pace to make 2022 summer its hottest ever

With Austin on the verge of wrapping up its warmest July on record, Mother Nature appears to be assembling the ingredients for the city's hottest summer ever.

Austin's average temperature in July as of Sunday was 90.7 degrees, which is not only 5.2 degrees higher than normal but also a full degree warmer than the July record set in 2011, the year drawing the most comparisons to our blistering summer.

The historic weather of 2011 bore memorable disasters and set a benchmark for drought and heat records for Central Texas, including:

90 days of 100-degree weather, a record that holds up to this day — but could be broken this year.

The Bastrop Complex Fire, which started in September and burned 34,000 acres and 1,600 homes in central Bastrop County about 30 miles east of Austin, becoming the most destructive fire in Texas history.

Austin's warmest year ever with an average temperature of 72 degrees. Six years later, 2017 became the warmest year, but only by a tenth of a degree.

A drought that reached record levels across the state in 2011, according to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Agriculture Department and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Exceptional drought — the drought monitor's most severe level, typified by crop loss and extreme sensitivity to fire danger — had spread to as much 87.8% of Texas in mid-September and 88% in early October that year.

Heat wave:Austin's blistering summer weather of 2022 so far, explained in four charts

What's the forecast for this week?

How do we compare today, and what should we be worried about in Austin's weather forecast this week? Let's start with temperatures at the city's main weather station at Camp Mabry.

Earlier this year, Austin recorded its second-warmest spring with an average temperature of 72.8 degrees, thanks in part to the city's sixth-warmest April. (The normal average temperature for spring is 69.7 degrees.)

Should July end up as Austin's hottest ever, it would follow the city's hottest May on record (average temperature: 82.3 degrees) and hottest June on record (87.7).

The hottest summer in Austin (June-July-August) was in 2011, when the three-month seasonal average was 89.5 degrees. If July 2022's average of 90.7 persists, this year's June-July average already would be 89.2 degrees.

Growing concern:Austin's (probably) hottest June on record sets the stage for historic drought this year

Austin's average temperature for the year to date — January to July — still is likely to lag behind the city's two warmest years, 2011 and 2017. From January to July, Austin's average temperature in 2011 was 71.8 degrees and in 2017 it was about 73 degrees. If July 2022's average of 90.7 holds, this year's January to July average temperature would be only 70.9 degrees.

On Sunday, Austin logged its 44th day of triple-digit temperatures, which is already more than in 2017 (the city's hottest year) and is more than we had in 2011 at this point on the calendar. According to the National Weather Service's extended forecast for Austin, we should expect at least seven more days of 100-degree weather.

The outlook for Monday will be on repeat for the workweek: sunny skies, no rain and air temperatures that feel hotter because of elevated humidity levels. Monday's daytime high is expected to be 101 with a heat index value of 106, Tuesday's forecast high is 103, Wednesday and Thursday's forecasts are 102, and Friday's rises to 104.

All heat, no rain, growing wildfire risks

The lack of rain in the forecast should pose the most concern. Texas remains in peril, according to a drought outlook prepared by NOAA and its partner agencies that was released Friday.

"The statewide average temperature for June 2022 was 83.8 degrees Fahrenheit, ranking fifth-warmest overall and 4.2 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th Century average," the report said. "July so far is on track to be the second-hottest on record, behind only 2011."

With every passing dry summer day, Austin's rainfall deficit for the year continues to grow. At a point in the year when the city normally would have measured about 20 inches of rain since Jan. 1, Austin's gauges at Camp Mabry have captured only about 12.1 inches. It's a similar story for the rest of the state, according to the NOAA drought report.

"Year-to-date statewide average rainfall is 7.91 inches as of June 30, 2022," the report said. "This is the sixth-driest January to June on record and the driest since 2011."

Forecasters also warned that "wildfire risk continues to increase across the state as shrubs and trees dry out and dead leaves and grasses provide fuel for fire ignition."

La Niña, the cooling of tropical waters in the eastern Pacific that can affect weather in North America, continues to be "one of the primary drivers of drought" across Texas. The phenomenon, which tends to produce warmer and drier conditions in our area, is expected to last into winter and next spring, forecasters said in the report.

Worry about wildfires:'A bad year coming': Experts warn of high chance for significant wildfire season in Austin area