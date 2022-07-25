Baltimore County crash leaves two hospitalized, more injured, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A crash left multiple people injured Monday morning in Woodstock, officials said.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash at Granite Road & Old Court Road. Two people were hospitalized, and according to fire officials, at least five people were injured in the crash.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Officials said to expect delays in the area.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.