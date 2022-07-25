ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County crash leaves two hospitalized, more injured, officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJGaO_0grxe91700

BALTIMORE -- A crash left multiple people injured Monday morning in Woodstock, officials said.

Baltimore County Police said officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash at Granite Road & Old Court Road. Two people were hospitalized, and according to fire officials, at least five people were injured in the crash.

The extent of the injuries is unknown. Officials said to expect delays in the area.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Woodstock, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Baltimore County Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
63K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy