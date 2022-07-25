Investors should buy growth stocks as a peak in inflation means the Fed could pivot sooner than expected, JPMorgan says
- A peak in inflation means the Federal Reserve is likely to pivot away from interest rate hikes, according to JPMorgan.
- The bank thinks investors should tactically favor growth stocks as a slowdown in rate hikes from the Fed would spark risk-on positioning among investors.
- "Both growth and tech are doing better of late, and this should be a clear support for the overall market levels," JPMorgan said.
