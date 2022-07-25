ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors should buy growth stocks as a peak in inflation means the Fed could pivot sooner than expected, JPMorgan says

By Matthew Fox
 4 days ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • A peak in inflation means the Federal Reserve is likely to pivot away from interest rate hikes, according to JPMorgan.
  • The bank thinks investors should tactically favor growth stocks as a slowdown in rate hikes from the Fed would spark risk-on positioning among investors.
  • "Both growth and tech are doing better of late, and this should be a clear support for the overall market levels," JPMorgan said.

