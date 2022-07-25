Gonzalo Pineda explains decision to bench Thiago Almada for Atlanta United

www.90min.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina Andras
4 amazing burger places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular Georgia pet store set to close on July 30thKristen WaltersMarietta, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
90min
755
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0