Ann Arbor, MI

WATCH: University of Michigan medical students walk out as anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago
Beth Meyer
4d ago

Would never want any of them for a Dr. What is wrong with people? They are doctors, you know save lives and all!

connie rose
4d ago

THESE FUTURE DOCTORS - are they really ready to take the Hippocratic oath on becoming doctors?!? Everyone is good having an opinion but you have to respect peoples opinions NOT CLISE THE DOOR BECAUSE YOU DNR AGREE - KEEP SN OPEN MIND!

Pat Zimm
4d ago

That's their right. They don't like what they're hearing they can leave. However, that doesn't give them the right to pre pick or pre check anyone and everyone beforehand and say just because they dont agree those speakers should be banned. Most if this is BS anyway. Is everyone there going into the lady parts business? Unless they are, then shut up or just don't attend.

