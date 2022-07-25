ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD: Man shot and killed while breaking into home

rrobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
rrobserver.com

Comments / 9

Capt. R
4d ago

Besides KRQE being wrong.....this person got treated accordingly....... don't break into people's houses.... and you won't get killed... imagine if loser Progressive Leftist's took your guns away..... what could have happened to this family.....???? Everyone has a right to self defense......

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Morningside#Comanche Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy