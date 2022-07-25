ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Blood drive to take place at Santikos Westlakes on Monday

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksat.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Charity#Loop 410#Southtexasblood Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy