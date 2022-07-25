ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Stevie Nicks coming to Credit One Stadium this fall

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xya3_0grxabaw00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Legendary artist Stevie Nicks will play at Credit One Stadium this October.

Credit One announced on Monday that Stevie Nicks and special guest Vanessa Carlton will be in Charleston on October 19.

The ‘Landslide’ singer canceled her 2021 tour dates out of caution for COVID.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes adds tour stop on Daniel Island

Nicks will resume her tour in September after finishing a summer of music festival performances.

Tickets for the October 19 concert in Charleston will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on purchasing tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Carlton
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daniel Island#Credit One Stadium#The Landslide#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy