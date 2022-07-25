Man killed during possible robbery in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Commerce City Police Department is searching for three suspects who allegedly shot and killed a man and then stole a truck.

Police said a shooting was reported near 54th Avenue and Leyden Street around 2:10 a.m. on Monday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with CCPD said they believe the victim was shot during a robbery.

Investigators believe that the incident started in front of a home in the area when three suspects arrived driving a dark colored sedan.

Two men were confronted by the suspects and one of the men was shot. After the shooting, police said the suspects stole a 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck.

It is described as:

Maroon in color

Colorado license plate APHT32

Lift kit

Here is a look at a stock photo from CCPD of the truck. This is not the actual truck.

Stock photo from CCPD. 2003 Chevy Silverado

License plate: Colorado / APHT32

The suspects left the area driving the truck and the dark colored sedan they arrived in, according to CCPD.

If you have information, please call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626. You can remain anonymous if you wish to.

CCPD said this is the sixth homicide in Commerce City in 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.