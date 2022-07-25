ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State

‘Clemson love story:’ Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement

By Stephen Pastis
The State
The State
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Rena Haley, the daughter of Nikki Haley, is officially engaged, the former South Carolina governor announced Sunday.

“He asked…She said yes!” Haley tweeted Sunday, alongside two photos of Rena and her now-fiance, Joshua Jackson. “And just like that, we have another son. So proud and happy for both of them.”

Haley, a Clemson alumni who serves on the university’s board of trustees, wrote that her heart skipped a beat about this “Clemson love story.”

Jackson played wide receiver on the former Clemson football team; Rena is a pediatric nurse. Both graduated from Clemson in 2021.

Haley served as South Carolina governor until 2017, when she stepped down to serve in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She resigned the U.N. post in 2018, fueling speculation she was readying a campaign to run for president.

She has since formed a PAC focused on economic, cultural and national security issues, and recently teased a potential Republican presidential bid in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QbXwq_0grxZPud00
Gov. Nikki Haley, her family, Michael, Rena and Nalin lead the recession from the ceremony after she and other state officers took the oath of office during the inauguration Wednesday on the State House steps. 1/14/15 Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Comments / 15

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#South Carolina#Columbia#The University#The United Nations#U N#Republican
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
438
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy