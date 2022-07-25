‘Clemson love story:’ Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley announces daughter’s engagement

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Rena Haley, the daughter of Nikki Haley, is officially engaged, the former South Carolina governor announced Sunday.

“He asked…She said yes!” Haley tweeted Sunday, alongside two photos of Rena and her now-fiance, Joshua Jackson. “And just like that, we have another son. So proud and happy for both of them.”

Haley, a Clemson alumni who serves on the university’s board of trustees, wrote that her heart skipped a beat about this “Clemson love story.”

Jackson played wide receiver on the former Clemson football team; Rena is a pediatric nurse. Both graduated from Clemson in 2021.

Haley served as South Carolina governor until 2017, when she stepped down to serve in the Trump administration as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She resigned the U.N. post in 2018, fueling speculation she was readying a campaign to run for president.

She has since formed a PAC focused on economic, cultural and national security issues, and recently teased a potential Republican presidential bid in 2024.