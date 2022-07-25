Free Medicare presentation at the Polk County Senior Center

At Lanier Library, Tuesday, August 23 at 3 p.m., hear author Kathryn Smith’s lively stories about folks on the wet and dry sides of Prohibition. You may want to ask her where she uncovered so many speakeasy recipes for her new book, Baptists and Bootleggers: A Prohibition Expedition Through the South with Cocktail Recipes. Afterward, you may ask yourself if you would have been a law-abiding teetotaler from 1920 to 1933.

TRYON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO