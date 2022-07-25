Report: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Rep. Lee Zeldin

www.cnyhomepage.com
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Sunday and Monday to honor fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot while in the line of duty. Flags were directed by the governor to be lowered...
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation Audit
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released an audit of the of the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation, which looks at their financial activity and if they established realistic budgeting. “We didn’t have any money forever right and then everything after that was consultants...
New York DEC issues drought watch
(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address...
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
Police investigate fatal crash in German Flatts
GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts. Officers were called to the scene around 6:02 p.m. Friday, for a one-vehicle crash. According to police, Trina Graudons, 48, of Van Hornesville...
‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35
(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
Scattered rain showers Tuesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mainly cloudy Monday night with temperatures in the 60s and mainly cloudy skies, very mild. Scattered showers are expected during the morning hours Tuesday with drier weather during the afternoon. Some scattered rain showers can linger on in the North Country during the afternoon hours.
