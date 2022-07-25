ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Report: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Rep. Lee Zeldin

By Richard Roman
cnyhomepage.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation Audit

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has released an audit of the of the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation, which looks at their financial activity and if they established realistic budgeting. “We didn’t have any money forever right and then everything after that was consultants...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New York DEC issues drought watch

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York counties after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. “Recent rains across the state were not enough to address...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Perinton, NY
State
New York State
cnyhomepage.com

‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police investigate fatal crash in German Flatts

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts. Officers were called to the scene around 6:02 p.m. Friday, for a one-vehicle crash. According to police, Trina Graudons, 48, of Van Hornesville...
GERMAN FLATTS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Pray for these families’: Kentucky flooding death toll now at least 35

(NewsNation) — At least 35 people have died in flash flooding across Kentucky, the state’s governor confirmed in a statement on Twitter Monday. “More tough news. We have confirmed more fatalities from the Eastern Kentucky floods. Our loss now stands at 35. Pray for these families and for those who are missing.”
KENTUCKY STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Scattered rain showers Tuesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mainly cloudy Monday night with temperatures in the 60s and mainly cloudy skies, very mild. Scattered showers are expected during the morning hours Tuesday with drier weather during the afternoon. Some scattered rain showers can linger on in the North Country during the afternoon hours.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy