Report: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Rep. Lee Zeldin

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO