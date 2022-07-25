Man shot in car in Overland by person also in the car
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while in his car in Overland Sunday afternoon.
Police said the victim is not from that area. He was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue by someone who was also in the vehicle. The shooter and another person in the car both ran away.Top story: Several interstates flood amid record rainfall
Police are still looking for the suspects. The victim is expected to survive.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 7