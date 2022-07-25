ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Man shot in car in Overland by person also in the car

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Onj1Q_0grxSF0i00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while in his car in Overland Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim is not from that area. He was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue by someone who was also in the vehicle. The shooter and another person in the car both ran away.

Top story: Several interstates flood amid record rainfall

Police are still looking for the suspects. The victim is expected to survive.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

mike mike
4d ago

All from deep north county, they know the police want do nothing or just pull over the wrong people and the bum’s ride by them in stolen car’s laughing

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Overland, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Overland, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

FOX 2

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy