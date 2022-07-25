Man shot in car in Overland by person also in the car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot while in his car in Overland Sunday afternoon.

Police said the victim is not from that area. He was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dyer Avenue by someone who was also in the vehicle. The shooter and another person in the car both ran away.

Police are still looking for the suspects. The victim is expected to survive.

