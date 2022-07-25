Adele to launch Las Vegas residency in November after delay

July 25 (UPI) -- Adele will launch her Las Vegas residency show in November.

The 34-year-old singer announced rescheduled dates for her Weekends with Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after postponing due to COVID-19.

Weekends with Adele will now run from November into March 2023.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," Adele said in a statement. "But after what feels like an eternity or figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me," she added. "Thank you for your patience, I love you."

Adele postponed her residency in January, citing cases of COVID-19 among her team.

"We've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays, and half my crew, half my team have come down with COVID," she said at the time. "It's been impossible to finish the show, and I can't give you what I can right now."

Adele released her fourth album, 30, in November 2021. The album, her first in six years, features the singles "Easy on Me" and "Oh My God."