Black Panther 2 trailer teases emotional sendoff for Chadwick Boseman

Marvel has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, giving fans a first look at how the upcoming movie will address the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman onscreen.

The sequel to the $1.3 billion 2018 superhero flick, that established T'Challa (played by Boseman) as the Black Panther and new King of Wakanda, is set to pick up with the leaders of the technologically advanced African city fighting to protect their nation in the wake of their King's death. Boseman died at the age of 43 from cancer in August 2020.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be an emotional watch with the trailer utilising very little dialogue, instead opting for a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" playing over the top. The only spoken dialogue is from T'Challa's mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who says: "I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world and my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?".

Check out the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

During the two minutes of footage shown, we further get some stunning sweeping shots of Wakanda, its ocean (ironically reminiscent of Avatar: The Way of the Water) as well as how the citizens are dealing with the loss of their King. This includes T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), and former lover, Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o).

We also get our first glimpse of Namor, King of Atlantis (Tenoch Huerta), who will serve as the movie's villain. This will be the first time the character has appeared in the MCU. More interestingly, the character is known as Marvel's first mutant so it will be interesting to see how important he will be to establishing the X-Men in this universe. If you've watched Ms. Marvel , you'll be aware that progress in that storyline is beginning to develop.

Additionally, Riri Williams / Ironheart is seen building what appears to be the suit of armour that will rival Tony Stark's own Iron Man suit. Dominique Thorne will portray a young inventor before receiving her own Disney Plus series in Fall 2023. Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) pops up ever so briefly too.

The trailer then culminates as the music transitions into Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" with a mural of T'Challa put into focus. Finally, a shot of someone in the Black Panther suit, presumably a female looking at it, with many speculating that this could be Shuri or Nakia.

A mural of T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to star Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett. It will debut in theatres globally on November 11th, 2022.

Alongside this, Marvel announced two new Avengers movies – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars – which are both set to release in 2025.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.