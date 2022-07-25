ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

TikTok star donates $5k+ of LEGOs to Levine Children’s Hospital

By Connor Lomis
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlG6t_0grxQwb100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Founder of LittleBricks Charity and TikTok star Russell Cassevah is raising and purchasing over $5,000 worth of LEGO for Levine’s Children’s Hospital Saturday.

Cassevah was in the Charlotte area as BrickFest Live tours the city for the weekend. The event is happening at The Park Expo & Conference Center from July 23-24.

“Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces; our motto is ‘we build big smiles,'” said Cassevah. “That’s what we’re going for.”

Through his TikTok community, which is over 775,000 strong, LittleBricks raised $2,000 for the Charlotte drop-off alone.

“I have goosebumps right now just talking about it,” Cassevah continued.

The LEGOs will be delivered to Levine’s Children’s Hospital on Monday.

“It fills my heart with joy,” Cassevah said, choking up. “It makes me so happy to get to share the stories of all these amazing kids.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legos#Charity#Littlebricks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy