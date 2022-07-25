Why are American flags currently lowered in Ohio?

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all American and State of Ohio flags to be lowered in honor of the Clark County Deputy that was killed on Sunday.

The 15-year police veteran, Matthew Yates, was shot at a mobile home park.

FOX 8 sister station 2 News, reports law enforcement was sent to the park on the report of a female that broke into a residence. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire. Yates was shot and went down inside the home.

Flags will remain at half-staff until the deputy’s burial.