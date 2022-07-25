ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why are American flags currently lowered in Ohio?

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UG1b8_0grxPbLD00
File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all American and State of Ohio flags to be lowered in honor of the Clark County Deputy that was killed on Sunday.

The 15-year police veteran, Matthew Yates, was shot at a mobile home park.

FOX 8 sister station 2 News, reports law enforcement was sent to the park on the report of a female that broke into a residence. When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire. Yates was shot and went down inside the home.

Flags will remain at half-staff until the deputy’s burial.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Clark County, OH
Clark County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Matthew Yates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Flags#State Of Ohio#All American#Police#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy