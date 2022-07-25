ennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed into law a controversial bill requiring

www.velillum.com
Google User
4d ago
men should play men. women should play women. it is definitely not a difficult concept to understand. we just have too many dillusional folks in this world today
Jennifer Conners
3d ago
Good. Thank you for protecting our children, Governor Lee! It's ridiculous that we have to make these rules, but I'm glad you're willing to do it. PLEASE DO NOT EVER FOLD!! 🧡🧡
Jason Miner
3d ago
only reason it's controversial is for those who are in denial of their being two genders. good on Governor Lee for signing this bill.
