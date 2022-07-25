ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $810 million. Here's how much would go to taxes if there's a winner

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnbc.com

Comments / 33

bobby Gordon
3d ago

I will give people who always have been around me and some of my family members money and I will wait for the others so I can hurt their feelings

Reply(1)
8
Kristy Lynn Ballard
3d ago

Insane how much money is taken out for the government... I hope a person wins that will do good things. I couldn't win this kind of cash and not do any good for the world.

Reply
4
kgc 22
3d ago

we need to make gambling winnings tax free like Canada. How often does someone win more than they spend

Reply(1)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Gross Income#The American Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Powerball

Comments / 0

Community Policy