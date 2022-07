It’s been a grueling couple of years for Humboldt’s arts-focused organizations, which have had to try and find ways to survive COVID times despite, in some cases, a near total loss in audiences and patrons. Pandemics are not so joyous, it turns out. Still, many cultural institutions were able to stay afloat and intact thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and various grants while they simultaneously attempted to adapt and provide some semblance of sparkle to the dreary new world around them. But even now, with people feeling more comfortable gathering together, local creative types are still trying to figure out how best to pursue their shared mission of creating a vibrant, colorful Humboldt.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO