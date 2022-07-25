Gun goes off inside car in Harborcreek drive-thru lane

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the drive-thru of a fast food chain location in Harborcreek Township.

According to a PSP report, a white sedan was in the drive-thru lane of a local chain restaurant at the 4,000 block of Buffalo Road in Harbor Creek Townships when a shot was fired from within the sedan out of the windshield. The shot was fired in an unknown direction.

The car left the drive-thru lane, drove across Buffalo Road, and went into the parking lot of a gas station on the same block. The sedan then drove south through the parking lot and left in an unknown direction, the report said.

No injuries or damage were detailed in the PSP report.

The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on July 24.

