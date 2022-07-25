Micky Dolenz Mourns the Death of ‘The Monkees’ Co-Creator Bob Rafelson: ‘My Friend’

Bob Rafelson, the co-creator of The Monkees television series and one of his generation’s most prolific independent film directors, died at 89 at his home in Aspen, CO. Rafelson and Bert Schneider co-created a television show about four young men struggling to make it as a rock and roll band. This series completely changed the lives of Micky Dolenz , Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Mike Nesmith . Dolenz mourned Rafelson, whom he called “my friend,” in a statement shared on Twitter.

Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider shifted the landscape of television with ‘The Monkees’

With Schneider, Rafelson sought to explore the life of a group of young men who struggled to make it in the music business when they developed the concept for The Monkees .

Initially, Rafelson and Schneider believed it would be easier to take an already established group and build the series around them. However, The Lovin Spoonful were writing their music, and they were reportedly not interested in handing over the publishing rights to the songs they would write for the show.

Therefore, Rafelson and Schneider posted an ad in Variety which looked for “Folk & Rock Musician, singers for acting roles in new TV series. Running parts for 4 insane boys aged 17-21. Want spirited Ben Frank’s types. Have the courage to work. Must come down for interview.”

The series would run for two seasons and win an Emmy in 1967 for outstanding comedy series.

The Monkees would break all kinds of barriers on television. The actors were the first to say the word the censored word “hell” on television [the network bleeped it out during post-production] and also the first to feature four young “hippie” men as its stars.

It was also one of the first family sitcoms lacking a father figure.

Rafelson directed The Monkees’ motion picture debut Head , as well as The King of Marvin Gardens (1972), The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981), Black Widow (1987), Mountains of the Moon (1990), Man Trouble (1992) and Blood and Wine (1996).

Per Deadline , Rafelson co-wrote and produced Five Easy Pieces (1970), for which he won his first Oscar, along with Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show (1971), Easy Rider (1969), and Hearts and Minds (1974), for which he would win a second Academy Award.

Micky Dolenz mourned Bob Rafelson’s death on Twitter

In a two-part July 24 post, Dolenz shared his thoughts regarding Rafelson’s passing.

Dolenz said, “One day in the spring of 1966, I cut my classes in architecture at LA Trade Tech to take an audition for a new TV show called The Monkees . The co-creator/producer of the show was Bob Rafelson. At first, I mistook him for another actor there for the audition.”

In the second tweet, Dolenz added more about his feelings about Rafelson.

“Needless to say, I got the part that completely altered my life. Regrettably, Bob passed away last night, but I did get a chance to send him a message telling him how eternally grateful I was that he saw something in me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, my friend,” Dolenz concluded.

‘The Monkees’ fans reacted to Micky Dolenz’s remarks about Bob Rafelson

Fans of the television show and the band reacted to Dolenz’s remarks.

“I’m so grateful that Bob gave us The Monkees and many other iconic works. I can’t imagine my life without any of you. Rest in peace, Bob,” wrote one follower.

“Thank you for bringing together the talents of Micky, Peter, Michael, and Davy. Without Bert and you, the world would never have the privilege to enjoy the entertainment that The Monkees continue to bring. Micky, our thoughts are with you and Bob’s family,” a second Twitter user penned.

“Oh, I’m sorry, Micky. He was a powerhouse visionary; the six of you kickstarted an irreverent revolution that defined an era of humor and music. But that’s just the take for millions of fans like myself. You got to call him a friend, and for that, my deepest condolences,” a third fan remarked.

