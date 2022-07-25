Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint during livestream, police say

NYPD Police car tzahiV/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A Brooklyn bishop was robbed at gunpoint during a livestream of his Sunday morning sermon, police said.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was on stage at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when men wearing dark outfits with hoods entered the room, a video obtained by ABC News station WABC shows.

"When I see them come into the sanctuary with their guns, I told everybody, 'Get down,'" Whitehead said in a video posted on Instagram. "I didn’t know if they wanted to shoot my church up or if they were coming for a robbery."

The bishop said the men targeted him and his wife, taking "hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry." The men stole a “large sum of jewelry,” but the total value wasn’t immediately available, the New York Police Department said.

Three “unidentified individuals entered the location, robbed the victim and fled the scene in a white Mercedes traveling Eastbound on Avenue D,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

ABC News’ Keith Harden contributed to this report.

