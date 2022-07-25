Gym plans special workout in honor of fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — A gym has planned a special workout in honor of a fallen Edmond officer.

Sgt. C.J. Nelson was killed last week after a car crashed into his motorcycle while on duty.

At CrossFit 822, Jenae Judge remembers Nelson not just for his work ethic but also for his generosity.

“He was very generous, very giving, obviously with all the things that he did for me here,” Judge said.

He built some equipment that he donated to the gym.

“On Saturday, I’m having a plaque made to honor and remember C.J.,” Judge said.

He was always willing to help others. Saturday morning, the gym has planned a special group workout in his honor.

“He would identify whoever in the class needed help, and would identify that person, and would stand next to them, cheer them on, do the workout with them,” Judge said.

Nelson’s family released a statement that said, “We are heartbroken over our tragic loss. CJ was a loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated police officer. Our family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of continued love and support from the Police Departments of Edmond and Oklahoma City, along with so many more statewide agencies; Coffee Creek Church, and St. Luke’s Church; the communities of Edmond and Deer Creek; as well and countless other local and national organizations.”

On Sunday, the motorcycle group 405-Riders organized a ride to honor Nelson.

“Especially with it being an officer, with them protecting us, I feel like support for him and his family are definitely important,” Judge said.

People from across the state came together for the fallen officer.

“We’re just out here to respect him as a hero for what he did and what he sacrificed,” Judge said.

©2022 Cox Media Group