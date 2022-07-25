Kid Dresses as Chucky the Doll in Alabama Neighborhood, Scares Neighbors

www.tmz.com
Dave Owen
3d ago
Good for his Mom and himself to have fun. Get over folks .When I was 5 I did silly fun stuff like this Kids need to be kids, part of growing up
Reply(1)
28
Larry Locken
4d ago
leave the kid alone, at least he's not carrying a loaded rifle and shooting out your windows.
Reply(7)
46
Diana Barnes
4d ago
but children seeing overgrown men dressed in garish, caked on make up and burlesque outfits isn't scarier?
Reply(4)
31
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Comments / 133