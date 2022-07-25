ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

Kid Dresses as Chucky the Doll in Alabama Neighborhood, Scares Neighbors

TMZ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmz.com

Comments / 133

Dave Owen
3d ago

Good for his Mom and himself to have fun. Get over folks .When I was 5 I did silly fun stuff like this Kids need to be kids, part of growing up

Reply(1)
28
Larry Locken
4d ago

leave the kid alone, at least he's not carrying a loaded rifle and shooting out your windows.

Reply(7)
46
Diana Barnes
4d ago

but children seeing overgrown men dressed in garish, caked on make up and burlesque outfits isn't scarier?

Reply(4)
31
 

