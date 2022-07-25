Second trial for Atlantic man charged with Willful Injury moved to September

(Atlantic) The second trial for 30-year-old Anthony Asay of Atlantic has been moved to September.

The trial for the charges of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness, and Possession of a Controlled Substance will be held September 27th at 9:30 a.m. with a Pretrial Conference on September 19th.

These charges stem from an alleged stabbing incident on Cedar Street in May.

Earlier this month a jury found Anthony Asay Not Guilty on the charges of Attempted Murder, Arson 1st Degree and Assault Causing Bodily Injury in connection with a house fire on Cedar Street on May 4th.