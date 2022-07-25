ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mets defeat Padres 8-5 behind Alonso's four RBI

By Ronald Blum, AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5.

Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees' Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

The Mets reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta.

Musgrove, whose record dropped to 8-3, pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out four, and held the Mets hitless into the fifth inning.

Down 8-2 entering the ninth, San Diego tacked on three runs, but Mets closer Edwin Diaz struck out Austin Nola to end the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle.

