ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah school systems rank among best in US

FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the first day of school in Utah is still a few weeks away, the state has already received decent grades for its school systems.

A new WalletHub study released Monday showcasing the best and worst school systems in the U.S. placed Utah at No. 13 overall.

The study used several factors to compile the rankings, including dropout rate, safety, class size and test scores. Utah ranked 12th in "quality" and 16th in "school safety."

Utah was second-best in average SAT scores, but ranked worst in the entire country for student-to-teacher ratio, with nearly 23 students per every teacher.

At 50th overall, the state was also near the very bottom in education spending, which measured total current expenditures for public elementary and secondary day schools per student. However, despite that low number, the report listed Utah as one of only seven states with low spending, but a strong school system.

BEST U.S. SCHOOL SYSTEMS

  • 1. Massachusetts
  • 2. Connecticut
  • 3. New Jersey
  • 4. Virginia
  • 5. Maryland
  • 6. Delaware
  • 7. New Hampshire
  • 8. North Dakota
  • 9. Nebraska
  • 10. Wisconsin
  • 13. UTAH

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#School Safety#Wallethub#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy