Utah school systems rank among best in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Although the first day of school in Utah is still a few weeks away, the state has already received decent grades for its school systems.

A new WalletHub study released Monday showcasing the best and worst school systems in the U.S. placed Utah at No. 13 overall.

The study used several factors to compile the rankings, including dropout rate, safety, class size and test scores. Utah ranked 12th in "quality" and 16th in "school safety."

Utah was second-best in average SAT scores, but ranked worst in the entire country for student-to-teacher ratio, with nearly 23 students per every teacher.

At 50th overall, the state was also near the very bottom in education spending, which measured total current expenditures for public elementary and secondary day schools per student. However, despite that low number, the report listed Utah as one of only seven states with low spending, but a strong school system.

BEST U.S. SCHOOL SYSTEMS