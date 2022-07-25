Missing Hernando County woman, 76, found dead: HCSO

A 76-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing last week was found dead on Sunday evening, the sheriff's office said.

A Silver Alert was issued for Joan Kaloustian on July 19; she was last seen on July 17 at her home in Brooksville around 4 p.m.

Kaloustian was found dead on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Levy County. Someone hunting in a wooden area called to report finding her along with her van on a muddy trail deep in the woods.

She was found approximately 85 miles away from her home, where she was last seen.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected, and her next-of-kin has been notified.