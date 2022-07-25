ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue a summer slide after record-setting June

By Tim Kephart
 4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in the sunshine state are finally delivering a bit of relief for drivers hitting the road this month.

After a major spike in prices in the spring driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and increasing global demand, gas prices dropped 17 cents per gallon in the last week. Overall, gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 79 cents per gallon since reaching a record-high of $4.89 in mid-June.

As of Monday, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.08, AAA reported. However, it's very easy to find gas below $4 a gallon across the state.

At the current prices, AAA said the price to fill an average 15-gallon tank of gas is down $12 since mid-June. AA reported the state average could drop below $4 a gallon for the first time since March 6.

In the Tampa Bay area, the average price for a gallon of gas in Hillsborough County stood at $4.04, Pinellas County was at $4.07, while Pasco County had the cheapest average price at $4.03 a gallon.

