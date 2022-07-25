ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD to host 'Pack the Patrol Car' school supply

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, July 30.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a marked TPD police car will be placed outside of Walmart, located at 3535 Apalachee Parkway, for community members to pack the car with school supplies.

TPD's goal is to collect enough necessary supplies to provide at least 200 local students with materials to start the school year.

TPD stated community members may help by dropping off backpacks, pens, paper, pencils, folders, notebooks and other necessary supplies.

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Walmart, Leon County EMS, 100 Black Men of Tallahassee, NOBLE (National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives), Tallahassee Fire Department, Capital Police, Kiwanis, and the Southwood Neighborhood partnered with TPD to host this year's event.

For more information, contact TPD Community Relations Unit at (850) 891-4251.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

