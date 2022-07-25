TPD to host 'Pack the Patrol Car' school supply

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is hosting its annual "Pack the Patrol Car" school supply event on Saturday, July 30.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a marked TPD police car will be placed outside of Walmart, located at 3535 Apalachee Parkway, for community members to pack the car with school supplies.

TPD's goal is to collect enough necessary supplies to provide at least 200 local students with materials to start the school year.

TPD stated community members may help by dropping off backpacks, pens, paper, pencils, folders, notebooks and other necessary supplies.

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Walmart, Leon County EMS, 100 Black Men of Tallahassee, NOBLE (National Organization for Black Law Enforcement Executives), Tallahassee Fire Department, Capital Police, Kiwanis, and the Southwood Neighborhood partnered with TPD to host this year's event.

For more information, contact TPD Community Relations Unit at (850) 891-4251.