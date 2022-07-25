Report: Celtics involved in talks with Nets to acquire superstar Kevin Durant

NBA Durant Future Basketball FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the seismic decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together enormous offers for the perennial All-Star. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) (Darron Cummings)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are in talks with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire superstar Kevin Durant, according to reports.

Durant, 33, asked the Nets to trade him to another team about a month ago.

“As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

The Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and Toronto Raptors are also interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star, but Boston has been in “regular contact” with the Nets, according to Wojnarowski.

Boston offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Durant, but Brooklyn turned down the offer and countered, Sharms Charania of The Athletic reported.

Durant won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. He has averaged 27.2 points per game over the course of his 14-year career.

