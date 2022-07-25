Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC

Image Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Photo: LRNYC / MEGA)

Jennifer accessorized her look with two necklaces, including a turquoise stone pendant. She carried a tan leather handbag on her walk with her husband of almost three years. Cooke wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt, a pair of tan jeans, black sunglasses, and sneakers as he took a stroll alongside his gorgeous wife.

The married couple didn’t bring their five-month-old baby on their walk in the Big Apple. Jennifer and Cooke have yet to reveal the name and gender of their first child, who was born in February 2022. However, Ellen DeGeneres did let it slip that Jennifer’s baby is a boy in May.

Since giving birth, Jennifer has been extremely private about her life with a newborn, and she’s kept the little one very out of the public eye. Jennifer and Cooke weren’t spotted out together for the first time post-baby until the beginning of April. Last year, the X-Men: First Class actress vowed that she would be keeping her baby private and out of the spotlight.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect [the baby’s] privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” Jennifer explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I just feel like that starts with just not including them in this part of my work.”