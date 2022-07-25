The New Normal: What education professionals expect for the new school year

News 12’s Elizabeth Hashagen was joined this morning by Mount Olive Township School District Superintendent Rob Zywicki and American Federation of Teachers Vice President Kara McCormick-Lyons to discuss what school will look like for students come the beginning of the new school year in September.

A new report estimates that it may take students at least three to five years to recover from the pandemic. Federal relief money will most likely have run out by then. The NWEA, a nonprofit organization that provides academic assessments to schools, released a new report that offers a glimmer of hope: By the end of the last school year, many students had returned to a normal pace of academic growth for the first time since the pandemic began.

How will schools approach social, emotional learning topics?

Will schools lobby to add substance abuse screening protocols as a requirement for appropriate age groups in an effort to diagnose depression and help prevent suicides, overdoses and substance abuse?

What impact does the current rate of inflation have on school budgets?