Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” By Lainey Wilson

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” by Lainey Wilson.

The title track to her 2021 fantastic major label debut and third studio album, Lainey co-wrote the tune with Jay Knowles.

This song in particular captures Lainey’s unapologetic take on life and authentic style of country that’s made her one of the most promising young stars in mainstream country music right now, and one of my personal favorite’s, as well.

My favorite lyrics are in the opening verse, where the Louisiana native admits that she’s as unfiltered as the cigarette in her mouth, and if you ask her for her opinion she’s gonna give it to you straight:

“I don’t have a filter like this cigarette

Ask me my opinion, that’s what you’re gonna get

You know I don’t say dang when I mean damn

With you, I’ve only ever been who I am”

Though it could be interpreted as a breakup song, and I do think that’s ultimately what it is, the sentiment and overall message applies to every aspect of life in that if you’re not gonna say what you think and be honest about how you feel, it might be time to reevaluate some things.

If you haven’t heard this one before, it’s definitely worth checking out, in addition to the rest of the aforementioned record:

The studio cut: