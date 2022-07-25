ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“It’s getting UGLY”: Mississippi fires lawyer who issued a subpoena that could reveal SHOCKING details about Brett Favre’s involvement in the “welfare money” scandal

By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Favre is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The former star quarterback played in the NFL for as many as two decades. He spent most of his time with the Green Bay Packers and his numbers are just too good to be true....

firstsportz.com

Comments / 13

the champ
1d ago

They need to investigated Bret Favre and Phil Bryant for years back this just didn't get started. They probably been doing it and check today governor something is not right because they think poor people don't deserve it. Just like Obama and Biden have send billion of dollars for people without a way of getting insurance to be able to get medicade and they would not released the funds but probably stole from it. What happened to all the money that preBiden sent down here for instrature billions of dollars what is the governor doing with it. DOJ need to investigate from top to the bottom.

Reply(1)
11
Big Daddy
2d ago

Always knew something wasn't right about Brett Farve .Friends of that lived in Hattiesburg said he turned his back on kids trying to get autograph

Reply(2)
9
Tehran Dennis
1d ago

wait so the state is firing the lawyer who is seeking justice for the common folk? Where is the justice in that?

Reply(2)
12
The Associated Press

Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public. The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.” Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy