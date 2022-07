“It’s getting UGLY”: Mississippi fires lawyer who issued a subpoena that could reveal SHOCKING details about Brett Favre’s involvement in the “welfare money” scandal

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public. The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.” Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO