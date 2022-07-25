“It’s getting UGLY”: Mississippi fires lawyer who issued a subpoena that could reveal SHOCKING details about Brett Favre’s involvement in the “welfare money” scandal
By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
3 days ago
Brett Favre is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. The former star quarterback played in the NFL for as many as two decades. He spent most of his time with the Green Bay Packers and his numbers are just too good to be true....
JACKSON, Miss. — A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in...
Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has been under fire recently as he’s dealing with a welfare scandal in the state of Mississippi. He’s being accused of accepting payments of up to $1 million dollars after no-showing speaking events. It was previously believed everything was clearing up, but it appears another wild turn in the story appears.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor investigating millions in misspent welfare dollars in Mississippi has been dropped from the case by the state agency that hired him. The state Department of Human Resources will find a new lawyer to replace Brad Pigott, a former U.S. attorney recruited...
A lawyer for the Mississippi Department of Human Services was fired on Friday after he filed a subpoena looking into the state's misspent welfare funds, Mississippi Today reported. Driving the news: Former U.S. attorney Brad Pigott subpoenaed the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation this month for its communications with...
One thing Deion Sanders is never afraid to do is speak out — and the Jackson State football coach has a question for the governor of Mississippi. Sanders expressed an issue with the tardiness of refund checks for his players, and he addressed Mississippi governor Tate Reeves directly in an Instagram post.
Several HBCU football coaches have expressed concerns about students receiving financial aid refund checks late, according to Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. In a YouTube video uploaded by Thee Pregame Show, Sanders called on Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to help address the problem at JSU. "I spoke to this issue...
Alabama’s governor said Wednesday that she has decided the state will proceed later this week with a plan to execute a man convicted of killing his former girlfriend decades ago, overriding a plea from the victim’s family to spare the man’s life. Gov. Kay Ivey told reporters...
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders Dan Snyder has begun testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s history of workplace misconduct. A spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning virtually and in private. The hearing is not public. The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.” Snyder, who is in Israel, agreed to testify voluntarily after committee members worked out some issues with his legal team on the terms of his deposition. The committee had previously agreed to have Snyder testify under the terms of a subpoena it had initially issued.
Comments / 13