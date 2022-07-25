ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heather Knight faces race against time to be fit for Commonwealth Games

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

England captain Heather Knight has had an injection in her hip joint amid some irritation just five days out from the start of her side’s Commonwealth Games campaign.

Knight’s hip injury precluded her involvement against South Africa at the weekend and she will be absent again on Tuesday as a precaution for the final Twenty20 international, which concludes the multi-format series.

Although the match is a dead rubber with England already in an unassailable points lead, Knight’s readiness for at least the beginning of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is open to question.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed that Knight would “continue to be assessed and treated” ahead of England’s first fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Edgbaston.

England then face South Africa on 2 August before rounding off their Group B campaign against New Zealand on 4 August in cricket’s return to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence.

