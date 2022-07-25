Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Global depopulation is what the elite want. Food shortage’s , supply Chan disruption, Gasoline prices skyrocketing, new diseases that we haven’t seen in our country. My country is on a mud slide of out of control politicians.
so the vaccination that they said was safe effective and tested will kill you like we said. apparently my tinfall hat wasn't too tight
Of course it will. Byram Bridle was granted quarter Mil to study what the spike protein (from vaxx) does in the body. He discovered that it is a pathogen. It crosses the blood brain barrier in majority of people and will damage every organ it crosses. Fauci and others smeared his good name to keep these findings hidden. They even created a whole website to undermine his findings. Imagine that, unknown people who weren't involved in the study are 'fact checking' hard working scientists. This propaganda is where we are at. Bad bad bad.
