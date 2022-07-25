ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina schools score low marks in recent study

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

A recent study shows low marks for South Carolina schools. Research data from Wallethub says, South Carolina Public Schools ranked 46th nationally. The study used several metrics to determine the overall scores.

South Carolina ranked 41st in math testing scores, 40th in media SAT scores, 47th in median ACT scores and 42nd in dropout rate. The state also ranked 33rd in the rate per capita of bullying incidents and 43rd in percentage of high school students who were threatened or injured.

Neighboring states fared a bit better, as North Carolina ranked 29th and Georgia was 36th. West Virginia, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska and New Mexico were on the only states that ranked lower than the Palmetto State.

